Gaj Finance (GAJ) Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gaj Finance has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. Gaj Finance has a total market capitalization of $12,832.83 and $1,169.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00563989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,762.47 or 2.00400041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007587 BTC.

Gaj Finance Coin Profile

Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance

Buying and Selling Gaj Finance

