Galactrum (ORE) Market Cap Tops $6,040.01

Galactrum (ORE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded up 197.1% against the U.S. dollar. Galactrum has a total market cap of $6,040.01 and $5.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,438.63 or 0.99911908 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00037478 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00113657 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00200307 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00122602 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00240422 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002929 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Galactrum

ORE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

