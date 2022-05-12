Galatasaray Fan Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $729,796.00 (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a market cap of $6.59 million and $729,796.00 worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.88 or 0.00006406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded 77.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00563989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,762.47 or 2.00400041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00030855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007587 BTC.

About Galatasaray Fan Token

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Galatasaray Fan Token is www.socios.com/galatasaray

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

