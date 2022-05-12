Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gates Industrial from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.89.

NYSE GTES traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $11.77. 1,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,382. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.69 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after buying an additional 72,144 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gates Industrial by 27.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Gates Industrial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 350,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

