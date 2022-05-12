General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in General Mills by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 306,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $71.80 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.82. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

