George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Given New C$177.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$174.00 to C$177.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WNGRF. TD Securities boosted their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of WNGRF stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

