George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Raised to C$188.00 at CIBC

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at CIBC from C$177.00 to C$188.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$168.67.

Shares of TSE WN traded up C$1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$150.42. The company had a trading volume of 53,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$156.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$145.85. The stock has a market cap of C$22.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 404.61. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$113.27 and a 52-week high of C$162.51.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.09 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that George Weston will post 10.8199998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.16, for a total value of C$2,744,062.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,458,268.67. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 16,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.28, for a total transaction of C$2,527,971.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,615,531.18. Insiders sold a total of 110,243 shares of company stock valued at $16,975,453 in the last 90 days.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

