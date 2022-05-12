Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 501,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 12,436,424 shares.The stock last traded at $5.13 and had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gerdau currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 97,116,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,802,000 after buying an additional 300,587 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,308,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,701,000 after buying an additional 1,113,657 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,036,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,378,000 after buying an additional 5,596,967 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,184,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,057,000 after buying an additional 614,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,285,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,881,000 after buying an additional 6,059,718 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

