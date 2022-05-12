German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $34.22

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 2534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.59.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 30.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,204 shares of company stock valued at $303,339. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in German American Bancorp by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in German American Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 29,965 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

