Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.00

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$38.00 and last traded at C$38.69, with a volume of 42572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.23.

Gildan Activewear ( TSE:GIL Get Rating ) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$913.07 million. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.2299998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30. Also, Director Donald Berg acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$39.35 per share, with a total value of C$118,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$236,070.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

