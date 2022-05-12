Glenview Trust Co Acquires 380 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 470.0% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 741,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 611,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,316,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after purchasing an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,529,000 after purchasing an additional 199,027 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 340,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after buying an additional 147,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.68. 14,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,015. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.888 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

