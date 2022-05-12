Glenview Trust Co Acquires 51,556 Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Jupiter Wellness worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000.

JUPW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.

