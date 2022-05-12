Glenview Trust Co Acquires 51,556 Shares of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)

Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,041,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,556 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned approximately 0.09% of Jupiter Wellness worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jupiter Wellness by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000.
JUPW stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $4.93.
Jupiter Wellness, Inc develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating).
