Glenview Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.50. 184,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,368,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.50 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Citigroup reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

