Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,809 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,362,000 after acquiring an additional 324,649 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.75.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $13.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $379.33. 3,820,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,746,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $374.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $429.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $521.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.