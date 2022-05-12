Glenview Trust Co Grows Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Fluor were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Fluor by 43.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 9.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FLR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.75. 65,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,158. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

