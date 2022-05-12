Glenview Trust Co Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,752,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,368,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.53. The firm has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

