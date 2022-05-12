Glenview Trust Co Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 103,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $932,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 75,197,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,519,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

