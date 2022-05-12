Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,221 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,521 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.9% of Glenview Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $27,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 61,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 35,952 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.25 on Wednesday, hitting $244.43. 2,829,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,758. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

