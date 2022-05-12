Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,564 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,929,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,040,000 after buying an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.44.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 211,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,366. The company has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

