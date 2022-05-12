Glenview Trust Co Purchases 1,758 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after buying an additional 144,968 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Edward Jones raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.40.

ECL traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $159.23. 41,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.48. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.85 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

