Glenview Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 228.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,356 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,144 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

SBUX stock traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, hitting $70.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,113,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,592,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.71. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $69.96 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

