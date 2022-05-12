Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,035 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,649 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Synaptics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,126 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total transaction of $175,216.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $30,499.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYNA. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Synaptics from $265.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.06. 14,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $114.05 and a 1 year high of $299.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

