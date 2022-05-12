Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,037 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Glenview Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average of $124.38. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.38.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

