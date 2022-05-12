Glenview Trust Co Trims Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $891,436,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,373,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $618,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,585.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,948.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,277.50. 7,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,812. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,504.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,585.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,272.00 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

