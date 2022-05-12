GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 2175 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12.

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GLG Life Tech Co. will post -0.3368421 EPS for the current year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

