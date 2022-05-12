Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Insider Warrick Hazeldine Sells 50,000 Shares

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1 – Get Rating) insider Warrick Hazeldine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.33), for a total transaction of A$95,500.00 ($66,319.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.57.

Global Lithium Resources Limited operates as a lithium exploration company. It holds 100% interest in the Marble Bar Lithium project, which covers approximately 360 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Perth, Australia.

