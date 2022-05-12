Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Insider Warrick Hazeldine Sells 50,000 Shares

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1 – Get Rating) insider Warrick Hazeldine sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.91 ($1.33), for a total transaction of A$95,500.00 ($66,319.44).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 15.48 and a current ratio of 15.57.
About Global Lithium Resources (Get Rating)
