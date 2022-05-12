Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.49. 17,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $13.44 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 11.05%. Research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 7,283 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $116,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew M. Cohn bought 2,993 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,888.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 44,391 shares of company stock worth $710,169. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 685.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 333.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 31.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Water Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Water Resources (GWRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.