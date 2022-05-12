Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.56

Global Water Resources, Inc. (TSE:GWR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$17.56 and last traded at C$17.56, with a volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.34. The firm has a market cap of C$397.72 million and a P/E ratio of 86.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.71.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.37%.

About Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.