GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.48 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $49.03 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

