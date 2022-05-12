GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.43-$0.48 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.43-0.48 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $49.03 on Thursday. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.70 and its 200 day moving average is $59.11.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GFS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.