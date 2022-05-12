GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of GNNDY opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.70. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $91.25 and a 52-week high of $286.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GN Store Nord A/S from 522.00 to 538.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.67.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

