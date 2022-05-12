Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Tops $620.37 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Gnosis coin can currently be bought for $240.49 or 0.00808371 BTC on popular exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $620.37 million and $38.76 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (CRYPTO:GNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

