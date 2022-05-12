Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after buying an additional 326,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,940,000 after acquiring an additional 111,049 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,645,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,794,000 after acquiring an additional 34,649 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,412,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,649,000 after buying an additional 104,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,878,000 after buying an additional 789,494 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,017. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $77.72 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

