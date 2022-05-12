Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

GSBD opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.27. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.76 million during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 50.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,662.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

