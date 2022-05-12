GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.89.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.56, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 13.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in GoodRx by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.