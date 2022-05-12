Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Gossamer Bio has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $555.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 6,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $51,990.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,416.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,300 shares of company stock valued at $367,628. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,576,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $11,059,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $8,197,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,234,000 after acquiring an additional 629,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 2,871.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 552,820 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

