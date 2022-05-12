Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.12 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218.00 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 386,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,963. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.28.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $2,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

