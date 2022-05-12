Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-$2.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.53-$6.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand Canyon Education presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.60. The stock had a trading volume of 386,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,963. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $73,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.