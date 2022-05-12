Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Trading Down 2.7%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €16.07 ($16.92) and last traded at €16.12 ($16.97). Approximately 232,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €16.57 ($17.44).

GYC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($22.11) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays set a €20.60 ($21.68) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.23 ($24.46).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €19.76.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

