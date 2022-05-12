Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 82.2% from the April 15th total of 199,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Gratomic stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 39,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,169. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Gratomic has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. The company holds a 63% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas region of southern Namibia; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that include eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

