Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after buying an additional 77,604 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 819.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 409,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 364,711 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Qiagen stock opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $41.32 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.