Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,019,275 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth about $90,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CommScope news, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Shares of COMM stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 500.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

