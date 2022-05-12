Growth DeFi (GRO) Price Hits $7.79 on Top Exchanges

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for about $7.79 or 0.00026369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar. Growth DeFi has a market cap of $3.38 million and $131,845.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Growth DeFi Coin Profile

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

According to CryptoCompare, ” GRO is the core token of the Growth DeFi ecosystem, it can be staked (stkGRO) in order to share the profits generated by the ecosystem and have voting power over the stkGRO DAO. stkGRO is the tokenized representation of having GRO staked, holding stkGRO compared to GRO gives access to profit sharing and stkGRO can be used to delegate to candidates which then form the signers of the stkGRO DAO. “

