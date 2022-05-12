Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $27.62

Shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.62, but opened at $28.99. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $28.23, with a volume of 405 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Grupo Simec ( NYSE:SIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $621.33 million for the quarter.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

