Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 17.47%.
GIFI stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 21,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,734. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.84.
About Gulf Island Fabrication
