Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 17.47%.

GIFI stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 21,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,734. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Gulf Island Fabrication alerts:

About Gulf Island Fabrication (Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Island Fabrication and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.