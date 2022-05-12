GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the April 15th total of 32,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GXII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 80,849 shares during the period. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

