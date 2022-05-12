GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $91.00 at Oppenheimer

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

GXO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $53.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.12.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

