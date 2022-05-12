H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.29

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.30, with a volume of 312334 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

HNNMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 175 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from SEK 225 to SEK 190 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.23.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

