Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Haemonetics worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.11 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HAE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

