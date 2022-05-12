Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.34

Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.42, with a volume of 6199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.38 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hagerty by 3.7% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 89,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 19.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers automobile and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the HDC Magazine, video content, YouTube channel; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector car, truck, SUV, and motorcycle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

