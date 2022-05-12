Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Analysts predict that Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) will report sales of $4.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.71 billion. Halliburton reported sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year sales of $19.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.32 billion to $23.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,549,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,267,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

